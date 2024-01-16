Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Echo Drops
Medicine - Item Level 20
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically crafted restorative instantly cures most instances of silence.
Recast
1m
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
99 gil
Sells for
2 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Lavender
2
Marjoram
2
Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Water Shard
1
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
22
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
75
Max Quality
570
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
47
Craftsmanship
94
