Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Eastern Journey Battle Staff
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 1
Item Details
9
Physical Damage
8.64
Auto-attack
2.88
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+0
Vitality
+0
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Eureka Guide: How It Works and How to Level Fast
Josh Brown
FFXIV Animus Zodiac Relic Weapon Guide: How to Grind All Book Tasks
Mike Williams
FFXIV Hildibrand Quest Guide, Locations and Unlock for Patch 6.55
Michael Higham
,
Mills Webster