[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Ears of the Moon Rabbit
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 30
Item Details
36
Physical Damage
30.72
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 30
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+6
Vitality
+7
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 20
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Allowed
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
