Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dynamis Dice

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Save the Queen areas.

Attributes

Related Posts

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Reveal Cyclizar, New Moves, & Ghost Tera Types
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV North American Server Expansion Coming in November, More Housing On the Way
Mike Williams
FFXIV Patch 6.25 Live Letter Summary, Release Date, Job Changes, Fan Fest, and More
Michael Higham