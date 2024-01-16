Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dream of the Fayth

Item Details

Details

A slip of what appears to be parchment containing what appears to be some sort of foreign script.

Attributes

Related Posts

Final Fantasy Creator Storms Into FFXIV Shadowbringers
Mike Williams
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
FFXIV Leveling Guide: How to Level Your Alternate Jobs Fast
Mills Webster