FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dreadwyrm Circlet of Scouting
Head - Item Level 130
Item Details
77
Magic Defense
77
Defense
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
402 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+35
Dexterity
+33
Critical Hit
+31
Determination
+22
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
130
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
