FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dravanian Longkilt of Casting
Legs - Item Level 195
Item Details
225
Magic Defense
128
Defense
Details
Classes
THM ACN BLM SMN RDM BLU - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
717 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+63
Critical Hit
+55
Intelligence
+71
Determination
+79
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
195
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
