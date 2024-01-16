Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dravanian Gauntlets of Fending
Hands - Item Level 195
Item Details
239
Magic Defense
239
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
431 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+45
Vitality
+44
Determination
+34
Direct Hit Rate
+49
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
195
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
