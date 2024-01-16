Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dravanian Bass
Seafood - Item Level 139
Item Details
Details
A large freshwater fish native to the Whilom River. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
How to Unlock the Vath Tribe Quests in FFXIV - Quests & Vendor Items
Nerium
Harrowing Memory of the Dying FFXIV Guide - How & Where to Find Them
Nerium
Sorrowful Memory of the Dying FFXIV Guide - How & Where to Find Them
Nerium