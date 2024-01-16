Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dravanian Armguards of Healing
Hands - Item Level 195
Item Details
167
Magic Defense
96
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
431 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+45
Piety
+49
Vitality
+40
Spell Speed
+34
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
195
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
