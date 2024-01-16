Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Dragonsung Round Knife
Leatherworker's Primary Tool - Item Level 475
Item Details
50
Physical Damage
46.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Skysteel tool.
Classes
LTW - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Control
+421
Craftsmanship
+770
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
