FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Dragonsong Reproduction
Wall-mounted - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A large-scale reproduction of a piece entitled .
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
