Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Dragonscale

Item Details

Details

This symbiont is a boon to dragons' grooming habits. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

MHW Heralds of Destruction Cry Event Quest Guide – Ryu Layered Armor
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
All Ocean Fishing Rewards in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster