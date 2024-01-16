Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Dragonscale
Seafood - Item Level 554
Item Details
Details
This symbiont is a boon to dragons' grooming habits. [Suitable for printing on small canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
554
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Related Posts
MHW Heralds of Destruction Cry Event Quest Guide – Ryu Layered Armor
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV Patch 6.1 MSQ: The Knight in Black Hints at the Story's Future
Mike Williams
All Ocean Fishing Rewards in Final Fantasy XIV
Mills Webster