Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Down the Up Staircase Orchestrion Roll

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Music roll for . Use to add to your orchestrion list.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Enchanted Aurum Regis Ink
2
Item Icon
Blank Grade 3 Orchestrion Roll
2
Item Icon
Faded Copy of Down the Up Staircase
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
1
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

The Medium Niwa Hotel Part 2 Walkthrough Guide - Free Souls, List of Names
Dillon Skiffington
All Repressed Memory Locations in Duality Dungeon - Destiny 2
Collin MacGregor,Dillon Skiffington
Destiny 2 Enter the Vault Quest Guide - Fourth Horseman Quest Steps, Lost Sector Quarry Info
Dillon Skiffington