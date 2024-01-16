Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dodo Card

Item Details

Details

A common (★) card used in the game Triple Triad.

Attributes

Related Posts

Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
All Rewards For FFXIV's The 10th Anniversary Hunt Moogle Treasure Trove
Jessica Scharnagle
FFXIV Culinarian Leveling Guide (Patch 6.5)
Nerium,Jessica Scharnagle