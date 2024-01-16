Games
Divine Chandelier
Ceiling Light - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A contemporary light fixture designed with the Twelve as its primary theme.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
