FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Distance Earring of Healing
Earrings - Item Level 625
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+162
Piety
+134
Vitality
+157
Determination
+94
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
625
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
