FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Distance Bracelet of Fending
Bracelets - Item Level 625
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 90
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
554 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+162
Vitality
+174
Critical Hit
+94
Determination
+134
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 80
resource
Grade 8 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
625
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
