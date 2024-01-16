Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dispel L

Item Details

Details

Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in the Forbidden Land, Eureka.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV 6.11 PVP Job Changes Breakdown: White Mage, Samurai, Red Mage Nerfs, and More
Michael Higham
FFXIV Dancer Job Guide (Patch 6.5)
Jessica Scharnagle
Dancer Rotation, Openers, and Abilities - (Patch 6.5)
Jessica Scharnagle