FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Disordered Wardrobe
Furnishing - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
A wardrobe so cluttered one might fear a burglar's in their midst.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
