[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
Direwolf Grimoire of Healing
Scholar's Arm - Item Level 90
Item Details
61
Physical Damage
60.19
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
SCH - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
482 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+31
Vitality
+30
Critical Hit
+37
Determination
+26
Materia
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
90
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
