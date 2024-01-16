Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Direwolf Grimoire of Healing

Item Details

61

60.19

2.96

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Beast Tribes Guide - Mounts, Quests, Reset Time, Ranks
Dillon Skiffington
All FFXIV Tribal Mounts and How to Get Them
Emily Berry
Endwalker PSA: Stack and Sort Your Not-So-High Quality FFXIV Items
Nerium