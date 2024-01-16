Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Diamond Zeta Scutum
Shield - Item Level 525
Item Details
867
Block Strength
867
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA PLD - Lv. 80
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
591 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+60
Vitality
+63
Critical Hit
+59
Determination
+41
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 70
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
525
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
