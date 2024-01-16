Games
Diamond Robe of Healing
Body - Item Level 370
Item Details
372
Magic Defense
212
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1493 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+132
Vitality
+122
Spell Speed
+90
Critical Hit
+129
Materia
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
