FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Diamond Ring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Diamond
2
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria I
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria II
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

