Diamond Pipira
Seafood - Item Level 409
Item Details
Details
A freshwater fish with gleaming silver-white scales. [Suitable for printing on large canvases.]
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Culinarian Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
409
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
