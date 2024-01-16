Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Diamond Necklace of Healing
Necklace - Item Level 370
Item Details
1
Magic Defense
1
Defense
Details
Classes
CNJ WHM SCH AST SGE - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
679 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+65
Piety
+64
Vitality
+61
Spell Speed
+45
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
370
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
