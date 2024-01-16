Games
Diamond Daggers
Rogue's Arm - Item Level 375
Item Details
90
Physical Damage
76.8
Auto-attack
2.56
Delay
Details
Classes
ROG NIN - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1628 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+143
Dexterity
+139
Critical Hit
+95
Determination
+136
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
375
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
