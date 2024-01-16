Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Dhalmel Calf

Item Details

Details

Oddly short yet alarmingly tall. Use item to acquire the dhalmel calf minion.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Guide: Diadem, Scrips, Fetes Explained
Cody Perez
All Ishgardian Restoration Mounts and How to Get Them
placeholder
Michael Hassall
All Rewards For FFXIV's The First Hunt for Genesis Moogle Treasure Trove
Michael Hassall