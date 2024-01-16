Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Destroyers
Pugilist's Arm - Item Level 130
Item Details
65
Physical Damage
48.53
Auto-attack
2.24
Delay
Details
Classes
PGL MNK - Lv. 53
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
522 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+54
Vitality
+58
Skill Speed
+36
Critical Hit
+51
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 43
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
130
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
