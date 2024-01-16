Games
Desert Dessert Frog
Fishing Tackle - Item Level 320
Item Details
Details
A charming dunefishing lure carved from plain wood to pose as a sweet treat for sandfish.
Classes
FSH - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
1920 gil
Sells for
87 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
