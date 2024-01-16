Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Demon Tabard of Aiming
Body - Item Level 120
Item Details
102
Magic Defense
102
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
589 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+48
Dexterity
+46
Critical Hit
+46
Determination
+32
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
