FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Demon Helm of Fending
Head - Item Level 120
Item Details
138
Magic Defense
138
Defense
Details
Classes
GLA MRD PLD WAR DRK GNB - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
353 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+29
Vitality
+30
Skill Speed
+20
Determination
+29
Repairs
level
Armorer Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
