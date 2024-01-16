Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Demon Circlet of Striking
Head - Item Level 120
Item Details
76
Magic Defense
76
Defense
Details
Classes
PGL MNK SAM - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
353 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+29
Vitality
+30
Skill Speed
+20
Determination
+29
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
FFXIV Director: "Don't Get Too Comfortable" in Assuming a Character Is Safe
Natalie Flores
Final Fantasy XIV Xtreme Beach Volleyball When
Paul Tamayo
,
Ian Taylor
FFXIV Live Letter Summary, Patch 6.2 (Part 2) Breakdown
Michael Higham