Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Demon Bracers of Aiming
Hands - Item Level 120
Item Details
76
Magic Defense
76
Defense
Details
Classes
ARC BRD MCH DNC - Lv. 50
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
353 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+30
Dexterity
+29
Skill Speed
+29
Critical Hit
+20
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 40
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
120
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
ESO Update 23 Patch Notes - New Scalebreaker Sets, Dungeons, Elemental Succession Changes
Dillon Skiffington
How To Get All of the Lanner Mounts in FFXIV
Oliv Yanak
Abyssos: The Seventh Circle Raid Guide (Pandaemonium) - FFXIV Patch 6.2
Mike Williams