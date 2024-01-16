Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Deepshadow Barding

Item Details

Details

A full suit of pitch-black chocobo armor.

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Shadowbringers Shared FATEs Guide
Andrea Shearon
FFXIV Special Site Update Shows The Aetherfont’s New Crystal Bear Boss
Mike Williams
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi