FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Deep-green Cluster
Stone - Item Level 160
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A vividly colored cluster of crystals aspected to multiple elements.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
