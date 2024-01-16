Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Deep Essence of the Platebearer
Other - Item Level 1
Item Details
Details
Crystallized memory of an esoteric technique. ※Only available for use in Save the Queen areas.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
