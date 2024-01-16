Games
Decoy Parts (Musk)
Miscellany - Item Level 45
Item Details
Details
A set of wooden limbs and pungent beastkin musk used to construct musked decoys.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
