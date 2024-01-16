Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV Item Database Arms
Item Icon

Decorated Silver Scepter

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

34

27.2

2.4

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Item Icon
Scalekin Blood
3
Item Icon
Silver Scepter
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

