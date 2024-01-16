Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Decorated Silver Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
34
Physical Damage
27.2
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 33
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
36 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+4
Intelligence
+4
Direct Hit Rate
+6
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 23
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Silver Ingot
3
Scalekin Blood
3
Silver Scepter
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
34
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
172
Max Quality
787
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
