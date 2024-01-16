Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Deck Component

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A component to be used in creating the 's main decks. ※Only for use in Ixal tribal quests.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
1
Item Icon
Water Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Materials
Item Icon
Deck Component Materials
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Item Icon
Earth Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

