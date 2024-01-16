Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Deathbringer Awoken
Dark Knight's Arm - Item Level 200
Item Details
72
Physical Damage
71.04
Auto-attack
2.96
Delay
Details
Classes
DRK - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Strength
+75
Vitality
+74
Critical Hit
+57
Determination
+82
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
