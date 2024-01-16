Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Death's Fingers

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A pale white tree that thrives in the suffocating confines of the Aurum Vale.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Humus
6
Item Icon
Carnivorous Seedling
6
Item Icon
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Item Icon
Potent Poisoning Potion
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Shard
6
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Alliance Raid Guide: Myths of the Realm - Aglaia (Patch 6.1)
Mike Williams
Phasmophobia's Christmas Update Gives Us New Ways to Screw with Demons
Andrea Shearon
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo