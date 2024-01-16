Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Death's Fingers
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 50
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A pale white tree that thrives in the suffocating confines of the Aurum Vale.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
50
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Humus
6
Carnivorous Seedling
6
Growth Formula Gamma
6
Potent Poisoning Potion
6
Crystals
Water Shard
6
Lightning Shard
6
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
49
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
174
Max Quality
970
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
80
Craftsmanship
161
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
