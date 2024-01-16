Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Dawn Wristguards
Bracelets - Item Level 18
Item Details
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 18
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Bonuses
Mind
+2
Strength
+2
Vitality
+1
Dexterity
+2
Intelligence
+2
Repairs
level
Leatherworker Lv. 8
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
Yes
Untradable
Yes
