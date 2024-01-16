Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dated Weathered Spectacles (Black)
Head - Item Level 11
Item Details
HQ
18
Magic Defense
11
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 11
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
Related Posts
New FFXIV Island Sanctuary Details for Patch 6.3 and 6.4
Michael Higham
FFXIV Starlight Celebration 2022 Starts Dec 15: Rewards, Quest Location
Michael Higham
Halo Reach MCC Season Pass Guide - End Date, How to Unlock Armor, Fast Leveling
Dillon Skiffington