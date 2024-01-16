Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dated Water Brand
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 43
Item Details
HQ
42
Physical Damage
32.48
Auto-attack
2.32
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 43
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
33 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 33
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
