FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Dated Warded Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 21
Item Details
HQ
73
Block Strength
73
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
