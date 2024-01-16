Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Dated Tin Bronze Ornamental Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 17
Item Details
HQ
12
Physical Damage
11.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 17
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Bonuses
Control
+24
Craftsmanship
+41
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 7
resource
Grade 2 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
