Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Dated Steel Chaser Hammer

Item Details

HQ

27

25.2

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
PlayStation Plus Free Games List - Updated for November 2019
Dillon Skiffington