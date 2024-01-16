Games
Dated Steel Chaser Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 47
Item Details
HQ
27
Physical Damage
25.2
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 47
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
58 gil
Bonuses
Control
+45
Craftsmanship
+79
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 37
resource
Grade 5 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
