Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Dated Square Maple Shield

Item Details

HQ

39

39

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV Community Wonders If Mysterious Reaper is Another Warrior of Light
Mike Williams
FFXIV Tokyo Fan Fest Recap
Jessica Scharnagle