FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Dated Silver Scepter
One–handed Thaumaturge's Arm - Item Level 21
Item Details
HQ
26
Physical Damage
20.8
Auto-attack
2.4
Delay
Details
Classes
THM BLM - Lv. 21
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
8 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 11
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
Yes
